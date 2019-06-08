Medical condition keeps suspect from plea change hearing

Wilber, Neb. — A man charged with killing a Lincoln woman who was expected to change his plea in the case missed that hearing because of a medical issue.

An attorney for 52-year-old Aubrey Trail says Trail was too sick to attend Friday’s hearing. He says Trail has previously suffered a stroke and two heart attacks and needs a walker.

Trail is scheduled to go on trial June 17 in the slaying of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. He’s pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, conspiracy and to improper disposal of Loofe’s remains.

His attorney said in a court filing that Trail wanted to change his plea to guilty to the improper disposal of Loofe’s remains and “accept responsibility for his actions.”

Trail has said Loofe died at his hands accidentally and that he tried to get rid of her body because he didn’t think law enforcement would believe him.

Trail and Bailey Boswell are accused of killing Loofe in November 2017, dismembering her body and dumping the remains in rural Clay County. Boswell also is awaiting trial on murder and other charges.