Medical episode leads to multiple fatality crash in Seward

SEWARD, Neb. – A Seward couple is dead after a medical episode caused their vehicle to crash into a tree.

On Friday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Richard and Eleanor Roth, were traveling northbound on North Columbia Avenue in a Dodge Ram pickup. As they approached the 800 block, it is believed that Richard, who was driving, suffered a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle. He ran off the road onto the grass and struck a tree where the vehicle stopped.

The Seward Police and Seward Fire and Rescue responded immediately. Airbags were deployed and both Richard and Eleanor were in need of immediate medical attention.

Richard was removed from the vehicle after the door was cut off and transported to Seward Memorial Hospital where he passed away a short time later. Eleanor was also transported to Seward Memorial Hospital and then air lifted to Bryan LGH in Lincoln, NE; she succumbed to her injuries at approximately 9:00 PM.