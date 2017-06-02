Medical services provider ends contract with Nebraska prison

LINCOLN, Neb. – A medical services provider is ending its contract with a Nebraska prison, citing staff safety concerns.

Corrections officials announced Friday they will take over management of medical services at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution starting July 24. The change comes after Correct Care Solutions sent a 60-day notice that it was terminating its contract.

Dr. Harbans Deol, the department’s deputy director for health services, says the department is prepared to manage medical services in-house and has already begun to recruit staff.

Corrections officials say the contractor cited general safety concerns, but noted that none of the company’s employees have been harmed at the prison.

Correct Care Solutions has provided medical services for the prison since September 2005. The department already manages medical services at its other nine facilities.