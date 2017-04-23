Medication Aide Course Planned at CCC-Lexington

(Lexington, Neb.) – Registration is open for a six-session medication aide course that will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 22-24 and May 30-June 1 at Central Community College-Lexington.

The course is designed to train beginning medication aides to safely administer medications to patients.

Class size is limited so preregistration is required to reserve a space. The cost is $360, which includes tuition, books and fees. There are additional fees for state testing and Department of Health and Human Services registration.

For more information or to preregister, contact CCC-Lexington at (308) 324-8480 or toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 8480.