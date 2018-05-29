class="post-template-default single single-post postid-313917 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Meeting In Gothenburg to Discuss Recreation Improvements | KRVN Radio

Meeting In Gothenburg to Discuss Recreation Improvements

BY Scott Foster | May 29, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Meeting In Gothenburg to Discuss Recreation Improvements

GOTHENBURG – There will be a meeting tonight to workshop some ideas about improving recreational facilities in Gothenburg on Tuesday, May 29, 7:00 at the city council chambers.

Added parking will be part of the discussion at the recreation meeting tonight in Gothenburg.

The city would like input from citizens about a possible 1/2 cent sales tax to finish some of the plans that were part of the Lake Helen Improvement. The monies would also make it possible for improvements at the city pool including more parking.  The tax would also make it possible for the swimming pool to make needed American’s with Disabilities Act improvements.

Other things to be considered  at Lake Helen are a large picnic are structure, sprinklers, new playground equipment, improved camping sites and a new bridge connect Lake Helen and Lafayette Park, and a splash pad.

The 1/2 cent sales tax would bring in about $250,000 annually for no longer than 10 years.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments