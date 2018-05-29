Meeting In Gothenburg to Discuss Recreation Improvements

GOTHENBURG – There will be a meeting tonight to workshop some ideas about improving recreational facilities in Gothenburg on Tuesday, May 29, 7:00 at the city council chambers.

The city would like input from citizens about a possible 1/2 cent sales tax to finish some of the plans that were part of the Lake Helen Improvement. The monies would also make it possible for improvements at the city pool including more parking. The tax would also make it possible for the swimming pool to make needed American’s with Disabilities Act improvements.

Other things to be considered at Lake Helen are a large picnic are structure, sprinklers, new playground equipment, improved camping sites and a new bridge connect Lake Helen and Lafayette Park, and a splash pad.

The 1/2 cent sales tax would bring in about $250,000 annually for no longer than 10 years.