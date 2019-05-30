Mega Millions Jackpot 8th Largest in History

Nebraska Lottery Encourages Players to Play Responsibly

Lincoln, NE – May 30, 2019 – Two big jackpots are up for grabs in this week’s Mega Millions® and Powerball® drawings. Because of these high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly.

A string of drawings without a jackpot winner have grown the estimated Mega Millions jackpot to its highest level since October 2018. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $40 million and continues to grow by at least $5 million each drawing until it is won. There have been 22 consecutive drawings since March 15 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, May 31 drawing to $444 million or $281.1 million with the cash option selected. This is the 8th largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game.

Powerball has also seen its jackpot grow over the last few months. There have been 18 drawings since March 30 without a jackpot winner, growing the estimated jackpot for the Saturday, June 1 drawing to $350 million or $221 million with the cash option selected.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot on record occurred in October 2018 when one winner in South Carolina won a $1.537 billion jackpot. The largest Powerball jackpot on record occurred in January 2016 when three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee split a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Play Responsibly

Because of the high jackpots, the Nebraska Lottery encourages customers to play within their means. “It’s important for Nebraska Lottery players to remember that no matter how large the jackpot is, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million, and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” said Lottery Director Brian Rockey. “Your odds of winning remain the same, regardless of how many tickets are purchased or how many people play.” If you or someone you know has a problem with compulsive gambling, please call the Nebraska Problem Gambling Help Line toll free at 833-BETOVER (238-6837).

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $717 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.