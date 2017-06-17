Megan Fales honored by Shelter Insurance® as top agent in Nebraska

[Columbia, Mo.] — Megan Fales, Shelter Insurance Companies agent at Cozad, Nebraska, has been honored as the company’s top agent in Nebraska based on overall agency operation in 2016.

Fales received the Agent of the Year—Nebraska award at the firm’s recent Conference of Champions. The award is presented to the Nebraska Shelter agent demonstrating the highest overall excellence in agency operation. All state-level Agent of the Year award winners compete for the firm’s company-wide Agent of the Year award.

Fales has represented Shelter and served the Cozad community since November 2014.

The Megan Fales Shelter Insurance Agency is located at 122 E. 8th, Cozad.