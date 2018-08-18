Members Sought for Professional Boards

Lincoln — The State Board of Health is seeking members to serve on several healthcare boards.

Professional boards are responsible for granting license privileges to healthcare providers. Full terms are five years in length and most run through November 30, 2023, but there are also currently vacant partial terms.

There are several public member vacancies. The following boards have vacancies:

Board of Alcohol and Drug Counseling: Alcohol & Drug Counselor

Board of Cosmetology, Electrology, Esthetics, Nail Technology, and Body Art: Tanning Salon Owner; Public

Board of Massage Therapy: Massage Therapist; Public

Board of Medical Nutrition Therapy: Physician; Public

Board of Medical Radiography: Limited Radiologist

Board of Medicine and Surgery: Medical School Faculty

Board of Mental Health Practice: Certified Professional Counselor; Public

Board of Nursing: Public

Board of Nursing Home Administration: Physician; Public

Board of Occupational Therapy: Occupational Therapist or Occupational Therapy Assistant

Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialists: Environmental Health Specialists (two)

Persons interested in serving on a board can obtain an application by contacting the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Licensure Unit/RPQI, PO Box 95026, Lincoln, NE 68509-5026; by email at monica.gissler@nebraska.gov; by phone at (402) 471-6515; or at http://dhhs.ne.gov/publichealth/pages/BoardReqVac.aspx.

Public member applicants must be 19 years of age, be a resident of Nebraska for at least one year, must not hold an active credential in a profession subject to the Uniform Credentialing Act, must not be or have been employed by a facility subject to the Health Care Facility Act, and must not be the parent, child, spouse or household member of a person currently regulated by the board to which the appointment is being made.

Interviews will be conducted on September 16 in Crete, Nebraska. Applications must be received by August 22.