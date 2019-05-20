Memorial Day Service planned at Lexington

10 a.m. Monday morning, Greenwood Cemetery

Speakers are Lexington VFW Post 5136 Commander Jared Woody, VFW Auxillary Chairman Suzanne Nichols, outgoing American Legion Post 111 commander Steve Zerr and Legion Auxillary Chairman Donna Hatfield.

Members of the Lexington High School band will perform the National Anthem. They include: Noah Converse, Mackenzie West, Marcus Cureton, Tessa Eldridge, Austyn Stewart, Daniel Con, Brianna Zarate, Damian Salinas, Carolyn Zamora, Emily Briones, Victoria Perez and Ericka Arteaga.

Tessa Eldridge, Damian Salinas and Brianna Zarate will be performing TAPS.

In case of inclement weather, listen to KRVN for updates.