Merrick County pursuit results in arrest of Omaha man

Merrick county — A man wanted on warrants led Merrick County Sheriff’s Deputies on a pursuit through the county. Deputies attempted to stop a white 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser at Highway 30 and 14th Road early Saturday, but the suspect didn’t stop. Eventually the pursuit ceased and the suspect was taken into custody near Highway 30 and I Road and transported to Merrick County Corrections. 35-year-old Corey Clinebell of Omaha was arrested on Buffalo and Douglas County warrants as well as felony flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension and fictitious plates. Clinebell was taken into custody with major incident and no one was injured. Clinebell is being held at Merrick County Corrections without bond.