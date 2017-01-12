Merrick County Sheriff: Beware of card skimming fraud

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fraud in Silver Creek. Sheriff John Westman is asking the public to be aware of skimmers being placed on area gas pumps and other devices. The Sheriff’s Office received a fraud report after local residents were concerned about their card information being stolen. Skimmers are placed on credit card charging devices and when you swipe the card, it steals your information. Sheriff Westman says to be aware of anything suspicious, check for any attachments to the card swiping area, and immediately report anything suspicious by contacting the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office at 308-946-2345.