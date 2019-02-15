class="post-template-default single single-post postid-366282 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Meth, Marijuana, Knife Found in I-80 Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | February 15, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Suspect drugs & related materials confiscated in traffic stop on I-80 near North Platte. 2-14-19

North Platte, Neb.  Feb., 15, 2019 — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two men after discovering multiple drugs during a traffic stop on I-80 near North Platte Thursday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 14, a trooper observed an eastbound 2008 BMW sedan speeding near mile marker 173. During the traffic stop, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered 62 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a knife.

The driver, Chad Wallgren, 44, of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, and passenger, David Batterson, 56, of Oakdale, Minnesota, were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Both men were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

