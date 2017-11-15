Micah’s House Works To End Lexington’s Hunger and Homeless

Click here to listen to interview with Daniel Sauer

LEXINGTON – According to Kristi O’Meara, school social worker at Lexington Public Schools, 478 students were identified as homeless during the 2016-17 school year. Micah’s House is working to solve this problem.

Daniel Sauer is the director of Micah’s House, a non-profit Christian organization whose stated mission is to; Do justice. Love mercy. and Walk humbly. Just as the prophet, Micah extolled Jews during old testament Bible times.

“We are a faith-based organization that offers a holistic restoration for homeless students and their families in Lexington,” Sauer said. “We want to offer transitional housing for these families, we want to offer family to family mentoring that serves a relational aspect as well as life skills.”

As well as looking to support homeless needs, Micah’s House is offering something new to Lexington, that has become a bit of a fad across the country. They are known as mini food pantries. Sauer calls them “blessing boxes.” There are two located in Lexington at this time. One, on Washington Street and the other, located in downtown Lexington. Sauer says they would like to have four “blessing boxes” in Lexington.

The idea is as simple as give and take.

“They are free pantries that offer non-perishable food items and personal items,” Sauer says. “Anyone can take items from the boxes and anyone can stock them. They are open 24 hours a day. They are free. Maybe a child isn’t sure whether food will be available to them for supper or breakfast, they can stop at a “blessing box” to meet that need .

The same works for givers. Just stop by and fill the boxes whenever necessary.

Micah’s House has some lofty goals, Sauer calls them “audacious.”

“We want to be able to staff the work we are doing,” Sauer said. “Right now volunteers are doing our work. We also would like to be able to have a building where we could provide free health care with cooperation from the healthcare community in Lexington.”

Sauer also said several homeless teenagers in Lexington are “couch surfing,” as they have to find new places to sleep often. Sauer said along with the building, they want to provide a safe place for a night’s sleep for these people.

Sauer says Micah’s House needs to raise $250,000 to achieve their goals.

Give Big Lexington takes place on Thursday, November 16th. Micah’s House is one of the 77 local charities for people to give. Sauer hopes to get a good start on his organization’s mission from Lexington’s Give Big donations.