Michigan man faces ID theft charge in Dawson County

A 29-year-old Michigan man faces a felony charge of Identity Theft in Dawson County. Christopher Heinz is scheduled for arraignment in Dawson County District Court on August 8, 2018 at 9:30am. The case stems from an investigation by the Lexington Police Department. An arrest affidavit, filed with the court, indicates officers were called to the Viaero Wireless store in Lexington on May 30th, 2018 where two men had entered the store at different times to purchase cell phones and plans. Only one sale was approved and it was later found out they were using fake identifications

One of the subjects purchased three iPhones and a tablet with a total value of $3,081. A short time later, another subject entered the store and attempted to purchase 10 iPhones valued at $1,000. The store manager became suspicious and delayed the transaction and the subject left without any items. The first subject, identified as Heinz, was arrested in Brown County on an unrelated charge. The second subject was identified as Gage Andre Davis, also of Michigan. A Dawson County warrant was issued for his arrest on a similar charge of felony Identity Theft. David has not been apprehended.

The two subjects are suspected in similar scams in Kearney, Columbus and Grand Island.