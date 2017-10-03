Mid America Motorworks & Harchelroad Motors Announce 2018 Funfest in the Midwest at Motorsports Park Hastings

Yager and Harchelroad Families team up for Corvette weekend at the track

Imperial, NE. (September 25, 2017) – Corvette-Chevrolet dealer Harchelroad Motors in Impe-rial, Neb. and Corvette aftermarket parts and accessories manufacturer, Mid America Motor-works in Effingham, Ill. are teaming up to present Corvette enthusiasts with a weekend designed for experiencing all years of Corvettes to their fullest. From car shows and track events to live entertainment, June 1-3, 2018 promises to be three full days of high-octane excitement at Motor-sports Park Hastings, in Hastings, Neb.

It’s no surprise that Harchelroad Motors and Mid America Motorworks have come together to create Funfest in the Midwest. Both companies are family owned – with Mike and Laurie Yager at the helm, along with their sons Michael Jr. and Blake Yager- Mid America Motors is fueled by a combined 75 years of experience in the Corvette aftermarket. Likewise, Harchelroad Mo-tors’ four generations of fun-filled sales and service means that they’ve been keeping Corvette, Chevrolet, and Buick drivers on the road for 86 years, all while offering over 200 brands of farm machinery to customers near and far.

“Once we started talking about this idea, I knew it was an opportunity we wanted to pursue,” Ya-ger said. “Sid and I have knowledge and expertise to share with enthusiasts and Corvette Clubs from all over the USA, especially the Midwest. In return, they get to enjoy the social aspect of the hobby without traveling too far from home – what can be better than that?”

The June event will take place at Motorsport Park Hastings (MPH), a first-class, 2.14-mile road

course. Named one of the top 10 places to speed legally by Forbes magazine, this course was designed by Alan Wilson as well as reviewed and approved by renowned racetrack consultant

Martyn Thake from the SCCA.

Sid Harchelroad, along with son Dillon and brother Brian, all promise the event to be an impressive one. Participants can expect to experience competitive racing with NSAA Corvette race

teams, car shows, parade laps, novice laps and race school. Additionally, many major Corvette

vendors will be on-site for demonstrations and seminars. There will be Dj entertainment and a

banquet on Friday night. The Long Run Band will perform on Saturday night in Hastings at the

fairgrounds too! “This is going to be a big event for MPH and the surrounding communities,”

says Sid Harchelroad!