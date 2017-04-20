Middle School Students get Chance for Adventure and Outdoor Education Through ACE Camp

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts are excited to offer Adventure Camp about the Environment (ACE) again this year. The NRDs are encouraging middle school students interested in the outdoors, to sign up for this educational and action-packed camp. ACE is for students who have completed 6th, 7th and 8th grades in the 2016-2017 school year.

ACE is hosted at the State 4-H Youth Camp near Halsey, Nebraska, Sunday, June 11th through Wednesday, June 14th. It’s organized by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRD).

“The four-day adventure camp gives students an opportunity to dive into many different hands-on activities,” Anna Baum, general manager of the Upper Loup Natural Resources District said. “Each activity educates our youth on Nebraska’s water resources, wildlife, soil types, trees, range and grasslands.”

Students will also learn about the state’s wildlife and why it’s important to protect our natural resources. ACE Camp gets kids outdoors and excited to explore the beautiful world around them.

Campers will also get the opportunity to go tubing, experience archery, zip line, build water rockets, and much more. They’ll take home a better awareness of possible careers in natural resources from the professionals who work to conserve them every day.

Fees and registration are $190.00 per camper. The Central Platte NRD offers $100 scholarships for students who reside in the District for the four-day camp. Contact Marcia Lee at lee@cpnrd.org or (308) 385-6282 for scholarship information. You’re encouraged to sign up early because space is limited. The registration deadline is May 26, 2017.

ACE is sponsored by Nebraska NRDs and Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation. Nebraska NRDs and the NARD partnered with several organizations to help make the camp a success including Nebraska National Forest, Bessey Nursery, Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska Forest Service, Nebraska State 4-H Camp, Hooker County Turner Youth Foundation, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Services.

To find out more information about ACE or to get a copy of a registration form, visit www.cpnrd.org or call Upper Loup NRD at 308-645-2250 or visit www.nrdnet.org or find us on Facebook at Adventure Camp about the Environment.