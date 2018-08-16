Mid’s Immunization Program Assists with Back-to- School Vaccinations

August 10, 2018 ~ Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska’s Immunization Program has been busy with back-to-school clinics. In addition to the regular Monday clinics, Mid is providing extra clinics to support the increased number of children and

young adults needing back-to-school vaccinations. On July 30 and August 9, the Immunization Program held an additional clinic in both Lexington and Kearney and are also planning a full clinic day on August 13 instead of their regular half day clinic in Kearney, NE.

Regular immunization clinics are held in Lexington, NE on the first and third Monday of every month and in Kearney, NE on the second and fourth Monday of every month.

Additionally, Mid also provides an immunization clinic in Holdrege, NE on the fourth Thursday of every month.

To qualify for the Vaccines for Children clinics, youth must be between the ages of two months and 18 years old. In addition to age requirements, the patient must also meet one of the following eligibility criteria:

1. Enrolled in Medicaid or Medicaid Managed Care;

2. Does not have health insurance;

3. Be American Indian or Alaskan Native; or

4. Has insurance that does not pay for vaccinations.

All childhood Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended vaccines are available at our regular clinics.

For our Vaccine for Adults clinics, patients must be older than the age of 18. To qualify,

the individual must meet one of the following eligibility criteria:

1. Does not have health insurance;

2. Is an American Indian or Alaskan Native; or

3. Has insurance that does not pay for vaccines.

Vaccines for adults include Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, MMR, Tetanus, Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Varicella, and Flu shots.

For more information about Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska or the

Immunization Program, please contact our office at 308-865-1354 or visit us at our

website – communityactionmidne.com.