class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400765 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Migratory game bird hunters must register for HIP | KRVN Radio

Migratory game bird hunters must register for HIP

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | August 11, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Migratory game bird hunters must register for HIP
NEBRASKAland Magazine, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

LINCOLN, Neb. – Hunters of migratory game birds are reminded of their requirement to register for the Harvest Information Program (HIP).

Register for the free program at OutdoorNebraska.gov/HIP.

HIP registration is required of residents age 16 and older and all nonresidents who plan to hunt migratory game birds in Nebraska between Aug. 1, 2019 and July 31, 2020. These birds are doves, ducks, geese, snipe, rail, coots and woodcock. Among those who must register in Nebraska are hunters registered in another state and holders of lifetime, 64-and-over veteran, and 69-and-over senior permits. Only residents under age 16 are exempt.

HIP, which is required by federal regulation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps wildlife managers estimate the number of migratory game birds harvested each year. Those estimates help justify hunting seasons but also aid biologists in setting limits and seasons.

Hunters who have no internet access can register by calling toll-free at 877-634-8687. A HIP number, which must be carried while hunting, will be assigned to each registrant.

Hunting permits may be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments