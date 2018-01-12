Milford man lights female on fire after dispute

MILFORD, Neb. – A dispute turned violent Wednesday, when a Milford man sprayed a female with brake fluid and proceeded to light her on fire.

On January 10, 2018 at approximately 5:55 p.m., Milford Volunteer Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a rural Milford residence referencing a woman suffering from burns to her arm and torso. Prior to their arrival, a second 911 call had been received stating that the burns were caused by a male subject in the residence who was believed to have intentionally caused the injury. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was then dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, deputies were able to determine that the victim and a male subject at the residence had engaged in a verbal disagreement that shortly turned volatile. The male subject allegedly sprayed the victim with aerosol brake fluid and lit the victims clothing on fire. The victim was able to remove some clothing but, she still suffered severe burns. The victim was identified as a 42-year-old female from the Milford area. The victim was transported to an area medical facility where she was treated for her injuries.

Deputies placed Jeremy Koch, 37, Milford, NE under arrest for First Degree Domestic Assault, Arson Third Degree and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Koch was transported to the Seward County Detention Center where he has been placed on $500,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be filed as this case develops.