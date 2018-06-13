Milford man sentenced to jail for lighting his wife on fire

SEWARD – A Milford man who lit his wife on fire will serve jail time. Jeremy Koch, 37, was ordered, Tuesday to serve a minimum of three years behind bars with the possibility of six years with credit of 99 days already served. Koch was sentenced in Seward County Court by the Honorable James C. Stecker after Koch reached a plea deal with prosecutors. He pled no contest to 1st Degree Assault and had three other charges dropped: Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, Arson-1st Degree and Terroristic Threats. Koch was also ordered to serve 18 months of probation upon his release date.

It all stemmed from a dispute that turned violent on Jan. 10 when authorities were dispatched to a rural Milford residence referencing a woman suffering burns to her arm and torso. According to court documents, Koch sprayed his wife with brake fluid and proceeded to light her on fire after an argument. She was able to remove some clothing but still suffered severe burns. After Jeremy was placed in handcuffs by police, he claimed it was all a joke and that if he really wanted to kill her he wouldn’t have tried to help her put the fire out after he started it.

His wife was transported to an area medical facility where she was treated for her injuries.

Koch was transported to the Seward County Detention Center.