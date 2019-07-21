class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396962 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
Millard program teaches social skills to autistic students

BY Associated Press | July 21, 2019
Omaha, Neb. —  The Millard Public Schools District in Omaha intends to offer new programs this coming school year to improve the social skills of students with autism and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the programs will use recreation specialists and volunteer peers to teach basic skills, such as starting a conversation or how to order an Uber.

The district will collaborate with the Munroe-Meyer Institute to provide the programs. One program will focus on middle school and high school students. The other will concentrate on students in the district’s young adult program.

The students will use role playing to practice conversation during weekly therapy, and develop skills such as how to make a social invitation or maintain and end discussions.

