Millard Public School teacher named history teacher of the year

Matthew Heys, a social studies teacher with Millard Public Schools was recently named the 2017 State History Teacher of the Year, an award sponsored by The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

The History Teacher of the Year Award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one exceptional K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories.

Heys has a way of bringing history to life for his students. Whether it’s dressing up as a historical figure or getting his students to take part in historical events, he finds ways to excite and inspire his students through his lessons.

Heys will receive a $1,000 award and Millard Public Schools will receive history books and educational materials from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Heys will also be one of fifty-three finalists for the $10,000 National History Teacher of the Year Award and will receive an invitation to a 2018 Gilder Lehrman Teacher Seminar, a weeklong program which offers teachers daily discussions with eminent historians, visits to historic sites, and hands-on work with primary sources.

Heys will be honored with the award at the Nebraska State Council for the Social Studies annual conference on June 28th.

More information on the conference can be found at:

http://www.nebraskasocialstudiescouncil.org/annual-conference.html