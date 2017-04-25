Minden assault under investigation

Law enforcement continues to investigate an assault in Minden Sunday morning that resulted in one woman being found unconscious at a residence. Minden Police and the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance around 9:52am Sunday. The woman, age 35, was transported to Kearney County Hospital and later air lifted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. A second victim was transported by Minden Police to the Kearney hospital for examination. Further details on their conditions were not released.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for 39-year-old Chad Carlson on charges of Third Degree Assault and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass. An affidavit in support of the arrest warrant was sealed in Kearney County Court. The Nebraska State Patrol and Kearney County Attorney’s Office are assisting in the investigation. They ask anyone with information on the case to contact any of the investigating agencies.