Kearney, Neb. — Authorities say a Minden man has died in a car crash east of Kearney.

The crash was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound vehicle ran off a county road into a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled, ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as 37-year-old Richard Araujo. He was alone in the car.