Minden Public Schools bus barn burns

Minden, Neb. — Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the bus barn at Minden High School. It was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. It took quite a while for Minden Fire & Rescue to put the fire out because of fuel stored inside the barn. After it was out, the State Marshal went to the scene to determine what caused the fire. The Minden Fire Chief told NTV News they believe a car in the barn started the fire. The Minden Public Schools Superintendent says there were no injuries.