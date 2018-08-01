Minden school bus barn destroyed in fire

Minden Volunteer Fire Department responded to vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon inside the bus barn at Minden High School. Fire Chief Tom Brown says the call came in around 5:20pm and upon their arrival they “found that there one vehicle in the bus barn itself that was fully and involved. And by the time that the fire engine(arrived), the fire had taken hold of the structure itself and the vehicle.” The fire was controlled about an hour and 20 minutes later. Both the building and vehicle were destroyed. Late Wednesday afternoon, the State Fire Marshall’s Office reported that the fire was accidental and originated from a vehicle in the building but, the specific cause was not given.

Superintendent James Widdifield says the loss of the bus barn building was “minimal” in relation to the whole of the school district’s assets. He says they were fortunate that neither the custodial staff nor firefighters were hurt. Widdifield also thanked the Minden Police Department and City of Minden for their assistance. He said they will have to go through the process of the Nebraska State Fire Marshall’s report and insurance, along with determining their wants and needs before a determination could be made on whether the building will be re-built.