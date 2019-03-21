class="post-template-default single single-post postid-373958 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Minnesota to help Nebraska flood fight

BY AP | March 21, 2019
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an emergency executive order to provide aerial assistance to flood-stricken Nebraska.

The order came after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts requested Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter support.

Minnesota sent one CH-47 Chinook helicopter with 10 personnel to support flood response operations in Nebraska on Wednesday morning.

Minnesota Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen says in a statement that the emergency executive order will remain in effect until the emergency flood conditions in Nebraska ease.

