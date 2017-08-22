Minnesota woman killed in Nebraska I-80 crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a Creighton University student and resident of Minnesota traveling in Nebraska to see a total solar eclipse has died in crash on Interstate 80.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 19-year-old Joan Ocampo-Yambing, of Rosemount, Minnesota, was in the back seat of a car on Interstate 80 in Omaha on Monday morning when a semitrailer slammed into the back of the car, causing a four-vehicle pileup. Ocampo-Yambing died in the crash. Three other Creighton students in the car and two people in another car were seriously injured.

More than 800 people filled a church on the Creighton University campus in Omaha on Monday evening to mourn Ocampo-Yambing.

She was a computer science major who would have started her sophomore year at Creighton this week. She was a dean’s fellow at the university and also was involved in campus ministry, helping to tend to students’ spiritual and religious needs.