Minor Semi-RV collision west of Lexington I-80 Interchange

A westbound semi-trailer struck the rear of a westbound recreational vehicle (RV) at mid-afternoon on Thursday west of the Lexington I-80 Interchange.

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Amanda Hunt explains what happened…

“A vehicle was entering the Interstate from the on-ramp, the camper was in the driving lane as well as the semi, and the camper could not, did not get out in time…for this vehicle…they did not accelerate fast enough and they did not yield to on-coming traffic. So the camper had no other choice but to slam on the brakes…this semi had no other choice but to slam into the back of them and then they both safely coasted into the median.”

Interstate-80 traffic was slowed for a time, but was allowed to go through the accident scene in the driving lane. No one was injured, however the woman driving the RV was taken to Lexington Regional Health Center for observation. The truck driver was uninjured. An unknown amount of damage was done to the left-front of the semi and right-rear of the RV. The occupants of both vehicles were from out-of-state.