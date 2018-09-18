Minutemaids beat Haymakers In Straight Sets

COZAD – The young Lexington volleyball team got a signature win over Cozad at the Cozad-Ogallala-Lexington Triangular on Tuesday night. The Minutemaids swept the Haymakers 25-23, 25-13.

Lexington, which features four starters that are freshman, were lead by Cordelia Harbison, one of those freshman, who had eight kills to lead all hitters. Jackie Ostrom and Jennifer Nava both chipped in with four. Liah Haines lead all servers with four aces.

Carissa Jensen was dominate at the net when given the opportunity for Cozad with six kills of her own.

After a back and fourth first set the Minutemaids dominated the second set with passing and defense to move to 5-8 on the year. The Haymakers drop to 2-9.