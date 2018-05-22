class="post-template-default single single-post postid-312592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Miss Nebraska wins Miss USA competition

BY Associated Press | May 22, 2018
Courtesy/AP. In this photo provided by The Miss Universe Organization, Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska USA 2018, is crowned Miss USA and congratulated by fellow contestants at the conclusion of the event, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Shreveport, La. (Brittany Elizabeth Strickland/The Miss Universe Organization via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. – Miss Nebraska has been named Miss USA.
Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.

At the start of the two-hour broadcast, the field was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday’s broadcast.

Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.

Summers takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.

Summers now goes on to represent the U.S. in the Miss Universe competition.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
