Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association announces pageant contestants

Contestants have been announced for the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant, June 11-14 in North Platte. Those vying for the title of Miss Rodeo Nebraska are:

Carly Woerman

Carly Woerman, 21, is a native of North Bend. She graduated from North Bend Central High School in 2013 and is currently finishing her last semester at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where she is studying veterinary medicine.

“My lifelong passion has always been for animals, especially pets and small animals,” said Woerman. “I plan to pursue business classes this fall and apply for veterinary school. After obtaining my Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine, I plan to open my own practice in rural Nebraska.”

When not studying, Woerman can be found working on her father’s farm, airboating and playing sand volleyball. She also enjoys designing her rodeo queen wardrobe, swing dancing, spending time with her dog and horse and barrel racing.

Woerman is the daughter of Loy Woerman and Diane Gehring.

Allyn Leick

Allyn Leick, 25, graduated from Broken Bow High School in 2010. She is currently attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney, majoring in human biology. Her goal is to become either a doctor or a physician’s assistant.

“In either position, I will be able to help the people around me by working with them to improve their health, and thereby, their quality of life,” said Leick. “I am aware that the health field is extremely competitive, so in the event I am unable to pursue the graduate level courses necessary for doctors and physician assistants, I would like to either open or work in a business that serves customers in a positive, humanitarian capacity.”

Although she stays busy with work and school, Leick also has a lot of hobbies. Those including spending time with her pets, volunteering at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, playing the violin, attending music performances, painting and reading poetry at open mic events.

Leick is the daughter of Joseph and Maxine Leick, of Mason City.

Kristin Kohmetscher

Kristin Kohmetscher, 24, is from Lawrence. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 2010 and is currently attending the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“I am blessed to be able to pursue my childhood dream of becoming a veterinarian,” said Kohmetscher. “While in school, I have acquired an interest in acupuncture and chiropractic techniques and plan to become certified. I believe there is a future for acupuncture and chiropractic services for rodeo animals. My goal is to help in the development of that.”

Many of her extracurricular activities lend themselves to her field of study. She is an officer for the student chapters of both the American Association of Equine Practitioners and the American Association of Bovine Practitioners.

Kohmetscher also enjoys playing intramural sports, volunteering for her county fair, riding horses, giving riding lessons, roping, spending time on her family’s ranch, reading, drawing and anything musical. Her parents are Duane and (the late) Laurie Kohmetscher of Lawrence.

Riyatta Frye

Riyatta Frye, 22, lives in Harrisburg. She graduated from Northern Wyoming Community College in Gillette, Wyo., where she received a certificate in diesel mechanics. She has additional certificates in artificial insemination, bovine pregnancy testing and horseshoeing.

“In the fall of 2015, I had the amazing opportunity to travel to Arizona and intern with Al Dunning,” said Frye. “I would like to use the experience I gained there to train and show cutting horses. I would also like to get my EMT license and finish getting my CNA license.”

In her free time, Frye enjoys working cattle on her family’s ranch, attending brandings, riding and training colts, traveling to new places, singing the National Anthem for rodeos and other events and spending time with family and friends.

Frye is the daughter of Greg and Jenna Frye, of Ashby.

Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

There is also a teen division to the pageant. The contestants competing for the Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska crown are:

Halee Kohmetscher

Halee Kohmetscher, 17, is from Lawrence. She will graduate from Blue Hill Community School next year and has plans to become a veterinary technician.

“Growing up on a farm has created within me a deep passion for agriculture,” Kohmetscher said. “My goal is to work in a rural area of Nebraska and interact with the people of the community to provide healthy and long lives for their animals.”

Kohmetscher’s hobbies include participating in 4-H, FFA and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, cooking, sewing, photography, artwork and music. She competes in volleyball, basketball and track.

Kohmetscher is also a band majorette, an FBLA officer, a Big Brothers Big Sisters of America volunteer and captain of her school’s dance team. In the summer months, she works on her family ranch and is a lifeguard.

Kohmetscher is the daughter of Duane and (the late) Laurie Kohmetscher of Lawrence.

Danielle Forster

Danielle Forster, 17, is from Smithfield. She is a junior at Elwood Public Schools. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and would like to eventually study at Iowa State University on her way to a career in equine veterinary medicine.

“My life mission is to complete my education and open my own veterinary practice,” said Forster. “I want to help save as many animal lives as possible and enjoy the work that I do every day of my life.”

Forster is involved in numerous school activities, including volleyball, basketball, FCCLA, dinner theater, choir, speech, FFA, National Honor Society and Women in Science.

Outside of school, she enjoys competing in 4-H and open horse shows, hunting, trail riding, reading, attending rodeos and helping with her family’s rodeo stock contracting business.

Her parents are Kevin and Kim Forster of Smithfield.

Molly Paxton

Molly Paxton, 15, is from Tryon. She currently attends Mullen High School, and after graduation, plans to join the U.S. Navy and eventually go into the medical field.

“I hope to further medical research and contribute to cutting-edge treatments that can help expand and enhance life for people suffering with illnesses, or find solutions to the mystery of unexpected death,” said Paxton.

Until then, she is an active member of her school’s FCCLA chapter. She competes in volleyball, basketball, track, rodeo and speech and is a member of both the All ‘A’ Honor Club and the High Ability Learner’s club.

Paxton is also the president of the Country Clover 4-H Club, serves as a junior leader for horse 4-H and plays several instruments, including the guitar, piano, flute, alto saxophone and banjo. One of her favorite pastimes is singing in talent shows.

Her parents are Dusty and Mindy Paxton, of Tryon.

Rebel Sjeklocha

Rebel Sjeklocha, 16, is from Hayes Center. She attends Maywood High School, and after graduation, plans to pursue a law degree.

“Because my roots run deep in rural America, my plan is to complete law school and then open a law practice in a small community,” said Sjeklocha. “In addition to being a great place to raise my own children, this would make it possible for me to invest in a rural area by giving back to and supporting my neighbors and community efforts”

In high school, Sjeklocha is a member of the volleyball, basketball, track, quiz bowl and mock trial teams as well as the National Honor Society. She competes in chorus, one act and speech competitions and participates in FFA.

Additionally, Sjeklocha has been a 4-H member for eight years, showing horses and beef cattle and competing in photography.

Her parents are Rusty and Susan Sjeklocha, of Hayes Center.