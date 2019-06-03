class="post-template-default single single-post postid-388124 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins June 9 | KRVN Radio

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins June 9

BY Heather Johnson | June 3, 2019
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver (photo courtesy of KC Creations Photography)

 

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins June 9 in North Platte.

Thousands of dollars of scholarship money is up for grabs, including a two-year, full-tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College. Other prizes include a saddle, buckle, tiara, jewelry, tack and photography sessions.

The woman selected as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 will spend a year traveling the U.S. representing the pageant, Nebraska and the sport of professional rodeo.

A winner will be crowned June 12 at the Wild West Arena during the first night of the award-winning Buffalo Bill Rodeo and in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days, the official state celebration.

The contestants for Miss Rodeo Nebraska are: Joeli Walrath, of Ashton, and Brooklyn Becker, of Beaver City.

A new Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska will also be crowned June 12 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The teen contestants are: Sierra Cain, of North Platte, Amber Gonzales, of McCook and Brylee Thompson, of Hershey.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant Schedule

 

June 9

  • 10 a.m. – Horsemanship Competition, Wild West Arena – FREE
  • 12:30 p.m. – Horsemanship BBQ and Silent Auction, Wild West Arena Pavilion – Tickets at the gate – $10 adults/$5 children 10 and under

June 10

  • 6 p.m. – Speech Competition, North Platte Community Playhouse – Tickets at the door – $5 per person

June 11

  • 7 p.m. – Miss Rodeo Nebraska Style Show, North Platte Community Playhouse – Tickets at the door – $25 adults/$15 children 10 and under

June 12

  • 1:30 p.m. – Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Coronation, North Platte Community Playhouse – Tickets at the door – $10 adults/$5 children 10 and under
  • 8 p.m. – Miss Rodeo Nebraska Coronation, Wild West Arena during the Buffalo Bill Rodeo – Tickets online at www.nebraskalanddays.com

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
