Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins June 9

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins June 9 in North Platte.

Thousands of dollars of scholarship money is up for grabs, including a two-year, full-tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College. Other prizes include a saddle, buckle, tiara, jewelry, tack and photography sessions.

The woman selected as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2020 will spend a year traveling the U.S. representing the pageant, Nebraska and the sport of professional rodeo.

A winner will be crowned June 12 at the Wild West Arena during the first night of the award-winning Buffalo Bill Rodeo and in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days, the official state celebration.

The contestants for Miss Rodeo Nebraska are: Joeli Walrath, of Ashton, and Brooklyn Becker, of Beaver City.

A new Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska will also be crowned June 12 at the North Platte Community Playhouse. The teen contestants are: Sierra Cain, of North Platte, Amber Gonzales, of McCook and Brylee Thompson, of Hershey.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant Schedule

June 9

10 a.m. – Horsemanship Competition, Wild West Arena – FREE

12:30 p.m. – Horsemanship BBQ and Silent Auction, Wild West Arena Pavilion – Tickets at the gate – $10 adults/$5 children 10 and under

June 10

6 p.m. – Speech Competition, North Platte Community Playhouse – Tickets at the door – $5 per person

June 11

7 p.m. – Miss Rodeo Nebraska Style Show, North Platte Community Playhouse – Tickets at the door – $25 adults/$15 children 10 and under

June 12