Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant begins Sunday

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska/Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Pageant will kick-off Sunday in North Platte.

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money are up for grabs, including a two-year, full-tuition scholarship to Mid-Plains Community College. Other prizes include a saddle, buckle, tiara, jewelry, tack and photography sessions.

The woman selected as Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 will spend a year traveling the U.S. representing the pageant, Nebraska and the sport of professional rodeo.

A winner will be crowned June 13 at the Wild West Arena during the first night of the award-winning Buffalo Bill Rodeo and in conjunction with NEBRASKAland Days, the official state celebration.

A new Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska will also be crowned June 13 at North Platte Community Playhouse. The theme for the teen coronation is “God Bless America Again,” and veterans as well as active military personnel will be the guests of honor.

Servicemen and women will be admitted free to all pageant events by showing a military ID.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant Schedule

Sunday, June 10

Horsemanship competition – 2 p.m. , Wild West Arena, 2400 N. Buffalo Bill Ave. Free admission.

Horsemanship BBQ and raffle – 5 p.m. , Wild West Arena Pavilion. Tickets at the gate – $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

Monday, June 11

Speech competition – 6 p.m. , North Platte Community College South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road. Tickets at the door – $5 per person.

Tuesday, June 12

Style show – 7 p.m. , North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Tickets sold in advance at nebraskalanddays.com and also at the door – $25 for adults and $15 for children 12 and younger.

Wednesday, June 13

Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska Coronation – 1 p.m. , North Platte Community Playhouse, 301 E. Fifth St. Tickets at the door: $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger.