The Kearney Police Department reports that a missing Kearney woman has been found and transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Forty-year-old Amanda Young had been reported missing since last Thursday. The Police Department is not releasing any further details of the how or where she was found, nor her condition. However, they expressed appreciation for everyone’s assistance and sharing of information.

Previous story:

Amanda Young has been reported as missing and is believed to be endangered. She departed her Kearney residence on 01/11/2018 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., driving a beige 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport Van with Nebraska License plate #9C2013. She was last observed wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. Amanda is age 40, 5’-8”, 135 lbs, Brown hair, green eyes. Amanda is possibly suicidal, and has been entered into NCIC as Missing-Endangered.