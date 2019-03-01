class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369369 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
Missing Native American women bill passes in Legislature | KRVN Radio

Missing Native American women bill passes in Legislature

BY Associated Press | March 1, 2019
Photo Courtesy NET Nebraska Legislative Coverage

Lincoln, Neb. — A bill to help Nebraska policymakers identify the number of missing-person cases involving Native American women has won final approval in the Legislature.

Lawmakers passed the measure Friday on a 45-0 vote.
The measure would require the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct a study on missing Native American women cases and identify what can be done to address the problem.

The patrol would also work with tribal and local law enforcement, Native American tribes and American Indian organizations as well as the U.S. Department of Justice.

The bill by Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, is intended to help officials identify the scope of the problem and any barriers to fixing it. The patrol would submit a report to lawmakers by June 1, 2020.

