Missing North Platte Man

NORTH PLATTE – On Jan. 15, North Platte police received a missing person report involving 48 year old Eldie Cline of North Platte.
Reportedly, Cline left his home on Jan. 15 and hasn’t returned or contacted family since. He is believed to be driving 1999 Volkswagen Beetle with license plate number 15-C989.
Cline is 5’6″ 185 lbs., brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cline are asked to call the North Platte Police Department at 308-535-6789. Anonymous information can be given by calling 308-534-8500 or online at www.lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.