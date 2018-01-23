Missing Rosalie man found safe

Rosalie, Ne. — A missing 87-year-old man from Rosalie in
Thurston County has been found safe. Sen. Lydia Braasch made the announcement on the floor of the Legislature that Kenneth Brummond had been found, prior to a news conference announcement by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska State Patrol and other officials.
Brummond had been missing since Monday afternoon. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Brummond was expected at a Monday afternoon doctor’s appointment but did not show up. Brummond suffers from dementia and an Endangered Missing Advisory was activated. The State Patrol announced shortly after 9 a.m. on Tuesday that Brummond had been located and is safe.
Last night, the EMA system deployed its first alert and supported efforts to find Kenneth Brummond. Kenneth was found safe near his home this morning. Local and state law enforcement used the EMA system to spread the word of Kenneth’s status.