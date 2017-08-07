class="post-template-default single single-post postid-252144 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Misspelling on Wichita water tower gets corrected

BY Associated Press | August 7, 2017
Courtesy/City of Wichita Twitter page.

WICHITA, Kan. – A spelling mistake on a water tower in Wichita that drew national attention and a lot of laughs has been corrected.

The water tower on Wichita State University campus carried the name Wichita Staty Universite” for a few hours on Friday before it was corrected.

Alan King, the city’s public works and utilities director, said the incorrect words went up late Thursday as workers continued a project to add layers of protective paint to the tower.

The Wichita Eagle reports workers from an Ohio construction company contracted to do the work had individual templates for each letter and somehow inadvertently switched the last letters of “State” and “University.

The contractor’s supervisor noticed the error early Friday and it was fixed by noon.

