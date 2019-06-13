class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390435 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
Mitchell farmer dies in tractor accident | KRVN Radio

Mitchell farmer dies in tractor accident

BY KNEB | June 13, 2019
Mitchell farmer dies in tractor accident
MITCHELL – A rural Mitchell man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon farming accident.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KNEB News that 77-year-old Orin Bolzer died from injuries suffered in the accident south of Mitchell around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say their investigation determined Bolzer had stopped the tractor he was driving and got off of it to check a piece of equipment, however the tractor was apparently still in gear, rolled forward and he was caught by the implement.

Officials say Bolzer died at the scene.

