Mitchell farmer dies in tractor accident

MITCHELL – A rural Mitchell man is dead following a Wednesday afternoon farming accident.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KNEB News that 77-year-old Orin Bolzer died from injuries suffered in the accident south of Mitchell around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say their investigation determined Bolzer had stopped the tractor he was driving and got off of it to check a piece of equipment, however the tractor was apparently still in gear, rolled forward and he was caught by the implement.

Officials say Bolzer died at the scene.