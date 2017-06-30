Mitchell girl victim in two vehicle accident in western Buffalo County

A car passenger died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 near the Odessa interchange. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, it occurred around 2:19pm. A semi on the south side shoulder of the eastbound lanes was attempting to merge into the driving lane when it apparently failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A Honda Accord went under the flatbed trailer causing fatal injuries to a passenger identified as 14-year-old Rachelle Kort of Mitchell, NE.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Abigail Okoye of Mitchell was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, she was listed in fair condition Friday moring. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Drew Davis of North Carolina, was not injured.

The Buffalo County and Phelps County Sheriff’s Office’s assisted at the scene.