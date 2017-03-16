Mitigation hearing held for Sydney Thieszen

YORK – A mitigation hearing was held Wednesday for one of York Counties most notable juvenile killers. Forty-four-year-old Sydney Thieszen appeared in York County District Court in hopes of lessening his sentence in the 1987 slaying of his adopted sister, Sacha.

Thieszen’s early childhood was abusive. His mother would attempt to burn his eyes out with cigarettes and also attempted to drown him several times. He was removed from her care at the age of four and was in and out of foster care until he was adopted by the Thieszen family when he was five. He began acting out at the age of 12 and at that time sexually assaulted one of his adopted sisters. It wasn’t until two years later that he would commit a crime that would change not only his family’s life, but his own forever.

On Sept. 17, 1987 at his rural Henderson home, Sydney attempted to run away from his family’s home after finding a note that his mother left that stated he would be punished. His 12-year-old foster sister, Sacha, found out and threatened to tell his parents. Sydney then struck Sacha in the back of the head with a wooden dowel rod in an attempt to prevent her from telling. Bleeding from her head, she then ran to an upstairs bathroom where Sydney then followed her and shot her in the back of the head with a handgun. He then put her body in the bathtub claiming that he didn’t want to make a mess on the floor and shot her twice more. Thieszen then took the keys to the family van and fled. He was found days later in Salina, Kansas.

Thieszen was convicted of second degree murder in 1988 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison. A second hearing was held in 1996 which the Nebraska Supreme Court overruled the original sentencing of second degree murder and charged him with first degree murder with a life sentence.

A case referred to frequently by both defense and state was Miller v. Alabama, a case in which the court found it to be a violation of the Eighth Amendment to impose a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for a juvenile. Thieszen is the second youngest “Miller” case in Nebraska, with him being only the age of 14 when he committed the murder.

Represented by his attorney, Jeffery Pickens, three witnesses were called to testify on Wednesday. The first witness, Dr. Kayla Pope a psychiatrist, examined Thieszen’s case. Pope explained the maturity and decisions youth make. She said that adolescents are more likely to make quick decisions without thinking about the consequences, where as an adult will take more time to think about the consequences in their actions. Pope also mentioned that the traumatic events that happened when he was younger may have contributed to his actions as a teen. Pope said that Thieszen has “shown growth and maturity” since the killing and while he’s been in prison.

The second witness called to the stand was Jeff Koch, a veteran prison officer at Tecumseh State Correctional Institute. Koch worked in the same wing that Thieszen was held in and said he saw and spoke with him a great deal. Koch said when Thieszen wasn’t crocheting blankets with a group of friends, he was all and all a good inmate and kept to himself. In the 20 years that Thieszen has been at TSCI, he has had 214 misconduct reports but not one violence related. Most of the reports are minimal and come with very little punishment. It was said that in Thieszen’s late 20’s and early 30’s at TCSI he had between five and seven sexual relations with female staff members. He was not punished for his sexual acts with staff. Koch finished his time at the stand by saying Thieszen may have been sort of a trouble maker when he first arrived at TCSI, but with age, he has become a model inmate and considered him to be a good person.

The final witness of the day was Kirk Newring, a psychologist responsible for a psychological evaluation performed on Thieszen. The evaluation was extensive and brought to light much of Thieszen’s past and an outlook for his future. Looking ahead to his future, Thieszen himself claims to have much anxiety about the case and what he would do if he were to be released. He has spent his whole adult life behind bars and essentially skipped the change of times. Newring has some concerns about Thieszen’s re-entry into society because Thieszen’s adoptive family has more less turned their backs on him and his support is limited. His biggest support system, someone he referred to as his grandmother, passed away recently which has really brought him down as of late. However, his evaluation does show optimism for his future. Thieszen’s evaluation showed low rates of risk for future acts of violence, requires no sexual nor violence treatments, and holds a lower recidivism rate than most other inmates. On top of that, he holds an above average IQ of 111. Newring said with confidence that if Thieszen is to be released and he can stay away from drugs, temptation, and keep his head on straight, he thinks he could really lead a normal adult life.

The mitigation hearing took roughly seven and a half and hours to be completed.

The information will be carefully processed and examined by the Honorable Judge James C. Stecker and will be brought back before York County District Court on April 21, 2017 for a sentencing hearing.