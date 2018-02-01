Mom found guilty in child abuse death of 4-year-old daughter

MADISON, Neb. – A judge has convicted a Norfolk woman accused of killing her 4-year-old daughter.

Judge James Kube rendered his verdict Wednesday in Madison County District Court after the nonjury trial of 23-year-old Carla Montoya. The charge was intentional child abuse resulting in death. Her sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Prosecutors say Montoya told police she became angry at her daughter, Caylee, and tossed her into a bed three times on March 12, 2016, and that the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall. The girl died days later in an Omaha hospital.