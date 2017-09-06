Mom tells Nebraska police sons got into fight over religion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman reported that one of her sons attacked the other in a dispute over religion at a family gathering in Lincoln.

Police say a 36-year-old man was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a 6-inch cut (15 centimeters) on his neck. Police spokeswoman Angela Sands says the man’s mom reported that he and his 35-year-old brother scuffled after their religious argument began early Monday morning. The mom reported that both men had been drinking.

No arrests or charges have been reported.