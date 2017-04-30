MONA: There’s An App For That

The Museum of Nebraska Art announces a new museum app that can be downloaded to smartphones and portable devices. The app is available immediately for download for free in the Apple AppStore, Google Play, or at mona.unk.edu.
Produced in part by a grant from the Nebraska Tourism Commission, the new MONA mobile app is designed to allow users to listen to audio and view images of selected works, offering brief insight into the art and artists of Nebraska in the permanent collection. The app also enhances the visitor’s experience, while bringing the collection to people wherever they are.
Users can also find general museum information such as admission, hours, a map of the galleries, as well as a link to the Museum’s website. In addition, there are tips on what to consider when looking at a work of art, as well as a quiz, which is an interactive component engaging the viewer further.
This new app increases MONA’s digital presence, making its collection more accessible than ever, and continues its mission to celebrate the history of Nebraska’s visual art for all audiences.