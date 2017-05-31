Monday deadline set for those interested in consideration for LRHC board member

The Lexington Regional Health Center Board is seeking to fill two vacancies on the 5 member board following the verbal resignations last month tendered by Drs. Mark Jones and Wayne Weston. Board Vice-President Amber Ackerson and Secretary-Treasurer Tara Naprstek are serving as a committee to make recommendations on filling the positions. At Tuesday’s board meeting, Ackerson updated the Board on their activities. She said that she and Naprstek have meet and discussed names of people in the community they felt might be interested or would like to see serving on the board. They have spoken to those people to see if they would “put their name in the hat”.

There’s also been a few people that have already reached out to say that they want to be considered. Ackerson said they would like to see more names of people who would like to be considered for the board member positions. They are asked to contact Executive Assistant Becca Walton in the Health Center’s administrative office. The deadline for candidate names is Monday June 5th.

Naprstek said she and Ackerson have also discussed skill sets they think “would be valuable to make a well-rounded board”. Once candidate names are compiled, Ackerson said they will email survey questions to them, request their resumes, narrow the list from there and then conduct candidate interviews. Board President Rob Anderson said he was hopeful that two new board members could be selected in time for the June board meeting.