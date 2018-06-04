Monday morning pursuit leads from Gothenburg to near Hershey

On 06/04/18, at 8:27 AM, a Dawson County Deputy Sheriff called for assistance while investigating a suspicious vehicle northwest of Gothenburg. The deputy and a Gothenburg police officer struggled with a man at the scene in an attempt to take him into custody. The suspect fled on foot and confronted a nearby property owner. The suspect stole a UTV from the resident and Dawson County authorities initiated a pursuit as the suspect took off across rural property driving the UTV. The suspect eventually stopped at another rural residence and stole a 2003 Chevrolet pickup with an attached utility trailer from the property owner. He continued his flight from law enforcement.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office assisted as the pursuit entered Lincoln County on Interstate 80. The suspect continued westbound on I80, eventually leaving the roadway and continuing his flight on county roads. The pursuit continued into the south side of North Platte, resulting in an accident at HW83 and State Farm Road. Law enforcement lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle for a short time but later located the vehicle west of North Platte on HW30. The suspect continued to flee from law enforcement and eventually went off-road near N. Parkway Rd and W Suburban Rd. The suspect drove on private property for a short time and then tried to get back onto the roadway. As he did so, he appeared to purposely ram a law enforcement vehicle and then backed in the direction of other officers. Shots were fired by law enforcement and the suspect continued to flee across a field. The vehicle slowly came to a stop and law enforcement officers cautiously approached the pickup. The officers confirmed that the suspect had suffered gunshot wounds and Emergency Medical Services were immediately dispatched to the scene. Hershey Fire Department, Sutherland Fire Department and the North Platte Fire Department responded. The 30 year old suspect was taken by ambulance to Great Plains Health. He was later flown to an Omaha hospital.

This is preliminary information. A thorough investigation is being completed by the Nebraska State Patrol, Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office and the North Platte Police Department at the direction of the Lincoln County Attorney.