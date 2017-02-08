Moon wins dual excellence scholarship

Paying for college just got a little bit easier for a cowboy from Sargent.

Rowdy Moon, a bareback rider on the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team, was awarded a $1,000 ‘dual excellence’ scholarship during the team’s fourth annual banquet Saturday night in North Platte.

The Wranglers, the team’s official booster committee, presents the scholarship every year to a rodeo team member who excels in both the arena and the classroom.

Moon earned the award for his accomplishments during the 2016 fall term. It’s the third semester in a row that he has received it.

“Rowdy is a perfect example of who the scholarship was designed to reward – good, hardworking kids,” said Dustin Elliott, MPCC Rodeo Team rough stock coach. “He qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo last year as a freshman and stands a good chance of qualifying again this year. Rowdy is currently leading the team with 508 points. He also has a 3.9 grade point average and is consistently on the President’s List.”

Proceeds from the banquet will go toward the scholarship fund and to help offset team expenses. Last year, some of the money was used to buy a trailer. This year, it will be used for a bucking machine.

“We are turning our attention to the rough stock events,” said Elliott. “The bucking machine is a practice device that I believe is going to aid not only our performance, but also recruiting efforts. Incoming freshmen and high school students are going to notice that we are continuing to up the ante with our program and are trying to develop athletes.”

Eleven of those athletes were recognized with team jackets during the banquet. They had to earn the coats by winning points at rodeos.

Those receiving jackets were: Cyler Dowling, Newell, S.D.; Chandler Comfort, Gem, Kan.; Trenton Solida, Phillipsburg, Kan.; Rhett O’Connor, Paxton; Wyatt Killion, Ainsworth; Sawyer Strand, Harrisburg, S.D.; Lane Kennedy, Orleans, Neb.; Charmane and Shania Macomber, Whitman; Sam Elliott, Prineville, Ore.; Hunter Baker, Cattaraugus, N.Y.