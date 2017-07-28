class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250556 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
More charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’ | KRVN Radio

More charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’

BY Associated Press | July 28, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
More charges filed against ‘AK-47 bandit’
COURTESY/ NBC Nebraska. Richard Gathercole (left) consults with his attorney, Corey Burns in Dawson County District Court Monday July 24, 2017.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Federal charges have been filed in Nebraska against a man suspected of being the “AK-47 bandit,” accused of robbing banks in five states.

Richard Gathercole is accused of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and stolen firearms in a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Lincoln. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

FBI officials believe Gathercole is “the AK-47 bandit,” who’s robbed banks in California, Idaho, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.

Court documents say Gathercole was arrested June 20 near Lexington, Nebraska. A sheriff’s deputy had spotted a pickup there that Kansas authorities had reported stolen by a man who fired at but missed a state trooper.

A Nebraska prosecutor says state charges were dropped Thursday because of near duplication with the federal counts.

This undated image from surveillance video released by the FBI shows the suspect known as the AK-47 Bandit. Authorities say a Montana man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper is a bank robber dubbed “the AK-47 bandit” by the FBI. Stephen Woolery, special agent in charge of the FBI in Los Angeles, said Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Mont., was arrested last week in Lexington, Neb. (FBI via AP)
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments