More Details Released About I-80 Accident In Seward County Yesterday

Seward County Sheriff’s Office has identified one deceased victim from the two-vehicle accident that took place on I-80 near mile marker 384 on Thursday August 8th, 2019. The driver and sole occupant of the Ford pickup hauling a camper has been identified

as Richard Schulmeister, 67, of Milan, Illinois.

The driver and sole occupant of the semi, Mark Bynog Sr., 44, of Denver, Colorado was transported by ambulance to Bryan LGH West Hospital and later released. Milford Volunteer Fire Department transported this individual along with assistance from Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department first responders.